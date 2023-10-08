Browns Bend Road crash claims the life of Alexandria man

The crash claimed the life of 42-year-old Brett Tibbitts of Alexandria.
The crash claimed the life of 42-year-old Brett Tibbitts of Alexandria.(MGN)
By Bennett Roland Jr.
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 6:55 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - At approximately 12:54 a.m., on Saturday, October 7, 2023, the Alexandria Police Department responded to the 300 block of Browns Bend Road in reference to a two-vehicle crash involving a Dodge Challenger and a Chevy Camaro.

According to APD, both vehicles were traveling south on Browns Bend Road when the Challenger attempted to pass the Camaro and the vehicles met each other. This caused the Challenger to leave the roadway and hit a tree resulting in the driver and passenger being ejected.

The driver of the Challenger sustained serious injuries and was transported to a local hospital. The passenger of the Dodge Challenger, 42-year-old Brett Tibbitts of Alexandria was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Chevrolet Camaro was not injured.

This fatal crash remains an ongoing investigation pending the toxicology results.

