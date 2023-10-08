Celebrating a lifetime in 100 minutes

Mary Hajek Nugent celebrated her 100th birthday on Saturday, October 7.
Mary Hajek Nugent celebrated her 100th birthday on Saturday, October 7.(KALB)
By Bennett Roland Jr.
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 8:52 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Well, for 100 short minutes on Saturday, October 7, friends and family of Mary Nugent celebrated her long 100-year life.

From right here in Libuse, Ms. Nugent grew up in the Czech community. After graduating from Buckeye High School, she joined the Navy and served during World War II. She then worked at the VA Hospital, helping veterans find employment. On Saturday, she was surrounded by family and friends who all had the same thing to say about her. She loves life and she is always a joy to be around.

“I don’t know, good people around me and him up there,” said Nugent as she pointed towards God.

After Nugent’s 90th birthday party, her family told her no more parties until she turned 100, and she’s not slowing down.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rawlen Scully
Alexandria man arrested for fatal hit-and-run in Grant Parish
More than 30 years after he was accused of killing his father, the Rapides Parish Sheriff's...
Son publicly cleared more than 30 years later by RPSO in death of his father
Missing: April Washington of Marksville
(L) Valerie Williamson. (R) Marvin Williamson.
Pair arrested for allegedly assaulting officer, barricading themselves in trailer
Access device fraud
RPSO asking for help identifying suspects in access device fraud investigation

Latest News

Saturday, October 7, was the final day to cast those early votes.
Early voting comes to an end
The program helps increase a home’s energy efficiency and reduce utility costs.
Weatherization application assistance event
2023 5th Quarter Week 6 Final Scores
Places like Lake Buhlow in Pineville are low in water in certain spots and the drought affects...
Drought in Cenla: State experiencing worst drought conditions
Despite the state experiencing much-needed rain, officials are not sure when the drought will...
Drought in Cenla: State experiencing worst drought conditions