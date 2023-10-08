Celebrating a lifetime in 100 minutes

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Well, for 100 short minutes on Saturday, October 7, friends and family of Mary Nugent celebrated her long 100-year life.

From right here in Libuse, Ms. Nugent grew up in the Czech community. After graduating from Buckeye High School, she joined the Navy and served during World War II. She then worked at the VA Hospital, helping veterans find employment. On Saturday, she was surrounded by family and friends who all had the same thing to say about her. She loves life and she is always a joy to be around.

“I don’t know, good people around me and him up there,” said Nugent as she pointed towards God.

After Nugent’s 90th birthday party, her family told her no more parties until she turned 100, and she’s not slowing down.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.