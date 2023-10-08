Defense Dominates Stallions For First Shutout In 12 Years

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Louisiana Christian University football program kept an opponent completely off the scoreboard for the first time since September 17, 2011 (56-0 win vs. Millsaps) on Saturday afternoon, overpowering North American University in a 55-0 demolition. The defensive line recorded nine sacks and 20 tackles for loss, the secondary broke up nine passes with an interception and the unit tallied a safety with the other coming on a blocked punt by Evan Bickford.

Incredibly, Defensive Coordinator Tyson Andrus’ student-athletes held the Stallions to -17 total yards of offense and just one completion over 12 pass attempts (8.3%).

The Basics:

Score (RV) Louisiana Christian – 55 North American – 0

Records (RV) Louisiana Christian (6-0, 5-0 Sooner) North American (1-5, ---)

Location Pineville, Louisiana – Pineville, Louisiana – Wildcat Field

Series History Series Tied 1-1 (50%)

Winning Streak Louisiana Christian (W1) | North American’s Last Win: August 28, 2021 (42-41)

Wildcats Top Performers:

Next:

A lone star showdown in Tyler takes place next Saturday with the Orange and Blue visiting the Texas College Steers at 2 p.m. inside Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium at Earl Campbell Field

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.