Defense Dominates Stallions For First Shutout In 12 Years
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Louisiana Christian University football program kept an opponent completely off the scoreboard for the first time since September 17, 2011 (56-0 win vs. Millsaps) on Saturday afternoon, overpowering North American University in a 55-0 demolition. The defensive line recorded nine sacks and 20 tackles for loss, the secondary broke up nine passes with an interception and the unit tallied a safety with the other coming on a blocked punt by Evan Bickford.
Incredibly, Defensive Coordinator Tyson Andrus’ student-athletes held the Stallions to -17 total yards of offense and just one completion over 12 pass attempts (8.3%).
The Basics:
- Score (RV) Louisiana Christian – 55 North American – 0
- Records (RV) Louisiana Christian (6-0, 5-0 Sooner) North American (1-5, ---)
- Location Pineville, Louisiana – Wildcat Field
- Series History Series Tied 1-1 (50%)
- Winning Streak Louisiana Christian (W1) | North American’s Last Win: August 28, 2021 (42-41)
Wildcats Top Performers:
- Detavius Eldridge was the most dominant defender, notching a team-high eight tackles (5 solo) in addition to game-bests in both sacks (3) plus TFLs (4) with a net loss of 26 yards, all career-highs across the board.
- Kavin Touriac also claimed a pair of sacks, totaled 3.5 tackles for loss, and dropped the ball carrier a combined 28yards behind the line of scrimmage.
- Cole Jones (2), Wilbert Robertson (1.5), and Ernest Simon (1.5) all logged multi-TFL outings with Robertson collecting the lone quarterback hurry and Jones knocking down a pair of passes.
- Bennie Clark III also denied two receivers catches as Pop McGee brought down his fifth career interception.
- Sal Palermo III had a season-high 24 completions, found the end zone three times through the air and once on the ground, logged 288 passing yards and an additional 38 rushing to combine for 326 in total.
- Devin Briscoe was a multi-faceted machine, setting career-bests as a receiver with four receptions for 65 yards and his second career score plus a game-most 73 rushing yards on eight carries to go along with another touchdown, giving him 138 all-purpose yards and a 9.1 average yards per carry rate.
- Taevion Cunningham also had a career afternoon as a checkdown option out of the backfield, going for a campaign-high three catches, 40 yards, plus a score on top of 39 yards on the ground for a 13.0 YPC and six more points on the board.
- Daylon Charles as well as Ethan Christman also found the colored portion of the field.
- Jacob Ganote raised his personal benchmark to 82 yards and four catches from the tight end slot, Sammy Feaster clocked in an additional 69 receiving yards, and Josh Alonzo was impressive in just his third collegiate appearance, rumbling for 47 yards over five carries (9.4 YPC).
- Hunter Martensson did everything but punt on a day where he had to fill in for Hilborn, connecting on his lone field goal attempt of 20 yards, blasting a pair of kickoffs for touchbacks, and making six-of-seven PATs (85.7%) with his only miscue being blocked.
Next:
- A lone star showdown in Tyler takes place next Saturday with the Orange and Blue visiting the Texas College Steers at 2 p.m. inside Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium at Earl Campbell Field.
