Early voting comes to an end

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - Saturday, October 7, was the final day to cast those early votes.

Over in Pineville, there was a steady flow of voters coming out to have their say in the upcoming election. Voters were casting votes for Governor, and multiple state and local offices. Early voting began a week ago and Sherri Melder the Confidential Assistant said throughout the week it has been steady, adding with so much at stake there is no doubt the polls will be crowded next week.

“For it to be the last day it has really been a good turnout,” said Melder. “All this week has been a good turnout and we’re glad to see people coming and voting.”

The total number of early votes cast in Rapides Parish was 7,194. Just as a reminder, early voting is over and if you are voting absentee, those ballots have to be returned by October 13. Election Day is one week away, October 14.

