Weatherization application assistance event

The program helps increase a home’s energy efficiency and reduce utility costs.
The program helps increase a home’s energy efficiency and reduce utility costs.(KALB)
By Bennett Roland Jr.
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 8:12 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Alexandria City Councilwoman Cynthia Perry hosted an event Saturday, October 7, specifically designed to help residents lower their utility costs.

With help from the Center of Planning Excellence, Blue Cross Blue Shield Foundation of Louisiana and the Power Coalition, the event was aimed at raising awareness of the weatherization program. The program helps increase a home’s energy efficiency and reduce utility costs. Applicants were walked through the application process and were able to have all their questions answered before submitting their application.

“It takes three to four weeks before they contact you,” said Councilwoman Perry. “Then contractors will come out and evaluate your home, see what needs to be done and then come in and take care of your home.”

CLASS, and the Louisiana Department of Health were also on hand giving attendees information on other community resources.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rawlen Scully
Alexandria man arrested for fatal hit-and-run in Grant Parish
More than 30 years after he was accused of killing his father, the Rapides Parish Sheriff's...
Son publicly cleared more than 30 years later by RPSO in death of his father
Missing: April Washington of Marksville
(L) Valerie Williamson. (R) Marvin Williamson.
Pair arrested for allegedly assaulting officer, barricading themselves in trailer
Access device fraud
RPSO asking for help identifying suspects in access device fraud investigation

Latest News

Saturday, October 7, was the final day to cast those early votes.
Early voting comes to an end
2023 5th Quarter Week 6 Final Scores
Places like Lake Buhlow in Pineville are low in water in certain spots and the drought affects...
Drought in Cenla: State experiencing worst drought conditions
Despite the state experiencing much-needed rain, officials are not sure when the drought will...
Drought in Cenla: State experiencing worst drought conditions