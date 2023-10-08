Weatherization application assistance event

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Alexandria City Councilwoman Cynthia Perry hosted an event Saturday, October 7, specifically designed to help residents lower their utility costs.

With help from the Center of Planning Excellence, Blue Cross Blue Shield Foundation of Louisiana and the Power Coalition, the event was aimed at raising awareness of the weatherization program. The program helps increase a home’s energy efficiency and reduce utility costs. Applicants were walked through the application process and were able to have all their questions answered before submitting their application.

“It takes three to four weeks before they contact you,” said Councilwoman Perry. “Then contractors will come out and evaluate your home, see what needs to be done and then come in and take care of your home.”

CLASS, and the Louisiana Department of Health were also on hand giving attendees information on other community resources.

