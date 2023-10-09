11-year-old killed when dirt bike crashes into semitruck, sheriff’s office says

FILE - Authorities said the semitruck was driving east on a main road when the motorcycle going...
FILE - Authorities said the semitruck was driving east on a main road when the motorcycle going south on private property went onto the main road and crashed into the truck.(MGN)
By KTIV Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLYMOUTH COUNTY, Iowa (KTIV/Gray News) - An 11-year-old in Iowa was killed Saturday morning after the dirt bike they were driving collided with a semitruck.

According to the Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to respond to reports of a crash involving a motorcycle and semitruck.

Authorities said the semitruck was driving east on a main road when the motorcycle going south on private property went onto the main road and crashed into the truck.

The 11-year-old driving the dirt bike, who is not being identified at the time, was killed.

The driver of the semi was not injured.

Copyright 2023 KTIV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash claimed the life of 42-year-old Brett Tibbitts of Alexandria.
Browns Bend Road crash claims the life of Alexandria man
APD is investigating a homicide in the Culpepper area.
APD investigating Culpepper Road homicide
Rawlen Scully
Alexandria man arrested for fatal hit-and-run in Grant Parish
Mary Hajek Nugent celebrated her 100th birthday on Saturday, October 7.
Celebrating a lifetime in 100 minutes
More than 30 years after he was accused of killing his father, the Rapides Parish Sheriff's...
Son publicly cleared more than 30 years later by RPSO in death of his father

Latest News

Presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. speaks during a campaign event at Independence...
Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s independent run for president draws GOP criticism and silence from national Democrats
FILE - The screen at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans honors Tyre Nichols before an NBA...
Lawyer makes unconfirmed claim that Tyre Nichols had stolen items and hallucinogenic drug in car before beating death
FILE - Rockets are fired toward Israel from the Gaza Strip, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023. The rockets...
Israeli survivors recount terror at music festival, where Hamas militants killed at least 260
Smoke rises from an explosion on the Islamic National Bank following an Israeli air strike in...
Israel strikes and seals off Gaza after incursion by Hamas, which vows to execute hostages
Robin Sipe holds Earlene, a kitten with three paws who came into her life when she needed her...
Woman ‘prescribed’ new cat by heart doctor after she showed up to appointment feeling down