APD investigating Culpepper Road homicide

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened Sunday, October 8 in the 2500 block of Culpepper Road.

APD responded to a local hospital around 8:39 p.m. in reference to a person transported there with a gunshot wound. The victim, Shedrick Jordan, 22, of Alexandria, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

This is currently an ongoing investigation.

If anyone has any information about this incident or any other type of crime in the Alexandria area, please contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at the phone number (318) 441-6416, or APD Dispatch (318) 441-6559. You may also email information to detectives at: APDDetectives@cityofalex.com.

For a cash reward, call Crime Stoppers of CenLa at (318) 443-7867. The Crime Stoppers P3 Tipster App can also be downloaded to leave tips and get a claim number for a cash reward at www.p3tips.com/community/mobile.

