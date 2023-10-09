APD investigating Culpepper Road homicide

APD is investigating a homicide in the Culpepper area.
APD is investigating a homicide in the Culpepper area.(KALB)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened Sunday, October 8 in the 2500 block of Culpepper Road.

APD responded to a local hospital around 8:39 p.m. in reference to a person transported there with a gunshot wound. The victim, Shedrick Jordan, 22, of Alexandria, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

This is currently an ongoing investigation.

If anyone has any information about this incident or any other type of crime in the Alexandria area, please contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at the phone number (318) 441-6416, or APD Dispatch (318) 441-6559. You may also email information to detectives at: APDDetectives@cityofalex.com.

For a cash reward, call Crime Stoppers of CenLa at (318) 443-7867. The Crime Stoppers P3 Tipster App can also be downloaded to leave tips and get a claim number for a cash reward at www.p3tips.com/community/mobile.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash claimed the life of 42-year-old Brett Tibbitts of Alexandria.
Browns Bend Road crash claims the life of Alexandria man
Rawlen Scully
Alexandria man arrested for fatal hit-and-run in Grant Parish
Mary Hajek Nugent celebrated her 100th birthday on Saturday, October 7.
Celebrating a lifetime in 100 minutes
More than 30 years after he was accused of killing his father, the Rapides Parish Sheriff's...
Son publicly cleared more than 30 years later by RPSO in death of his father
Missing: April Washington of Marksville

Latest News

Fall Fun Blog
Fall Fun Blog!
DeSoto Parish Clerk of Court Jeremy Evans
State police investigating possible electioneering case involving DeSoto Parish clerk of court
The crash claimed the life of 42-year-old Brett Tibbitts of Alexandria.
Browns Bend Road crash claims the life of Alexandria man
La. Office of State Fire Marshal receives grant for smoke alarm program