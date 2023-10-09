LCU football ranked in NAIA Top 25 Poll for first time in program history

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - After knocking on the door of the NAIA Top 25 poll for the last few weeks, Louisiana Christian finally gets their invite to the party.

The Wildcats come in ranked #25 in the latest polls released on Monday, marking the first time in program history the team is ranked as a member of the NAIA.

The last time Louisiana Christian was ranked on any level was back in 2012 as the Wildcats ended the year at #23 after their lone NCAA Division III playoff appearance.

Louisiana Christian is currently 6-0 on the season and riding a 12-game winning streak dating back to last season. That streak continued over the weekend after a 55-0 win over North American. LCU is back in action on Saturday as the team will travel to Texas College.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.