Pineville’s Ty Sanders’ earns Week 6 Play of the Week honor after big hit sack against West Monroe

Pineville’s Ty Sanders earned his first Farm Bureau Play of the Week honor after his big hit which resulted in a nasty sack against West Monroe.
By Mary Margaret Ellison and Nigel Dyson
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 11:51 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - From touchdowns featuring broken tackles to a hard-hitting sack, the Farm Bureau Play of the Week for Week 6 featured Pineville, Marksville and St. Mary’s.

Only one could come out on top and with 56% of the votes, Pineville’s Ty Sanders earned his first Farm Bureau Play of the Week honor after his big hit which resulted in a nasty sack against West Monroe.

