Pineville’s Ty Sanders’ earns Week 6 Play of the Week honor after big hit sack against West Monroe
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 11:51 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - From touchdowns featuring broken tackles to a hard-hitting sack, the Farm Bureau Play of the Week for Week 6 featured Pineville, Marksville and St. Mary’s.
Only one could come out on top and with 56% of the votes, Pineville’s Ty Sanders earned his first Farm Bureau Play of the Week honor after his big hit which resulted in a nasty sack against West Monroe.
