SPORTSNITE: The undefeated LCU Wildcats join the show to talk about their season

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Louisiana Christian Wildcats have continued to turn heads each week since their season started, as they are the only college team in Louisiana that is 6-0.

The Wildcats have put up impressive numbers this season, ranking them No. 18 in the CFB Network’s Top 25 NAIA teams.

LCU is coming off of a 55-0 win against North American, which is the first shutout in the Drew Maddox era and in twelve years.

