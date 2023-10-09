State police investigating possible electioneering case involving DeSoto Parish clerk of court

DeSOTO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - The clerk of court in DeSoto Parish is being investigated after being accused of electioneering just a week before Election Day on Oct. 14.

It’s alleged that Clerk of Court Jeremy Evans was campaigning at a nursing home in the parish, which is illegal in some circumstances. Click here to read the state’s law about electioneering at nursing homes.

The Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office says they will make a statement on the matter if and when an arrest is made.

Louisiana State Police is investigating the case.

