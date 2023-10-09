VIDEO: Hitchhiking rat pops up on driver’s hood after 3-hour trip

A driver was shocked when he saw a rat peering in his windshield. (CNN, @NYC_KB/TIKTOK, KEVIN COOP/IG@MISTERCOOP/AMAZING ANIMALS+/TMX, UNIV OF RICHMOND, ETSY)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 2:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (CNN) - A New Yorker on a road trip discovered he had a hitchhiking rat with him during his drive upstate.

Kevin Coop was headed to an upstate New York wedding when he suddenly found himself eye to eye with a rat peering through the windshield of his BMW at 45 miles per hour.

The rat popped up toward the end of Coop’s three-hour drive from Brooklyn but had apparently been with him the whole time.

“The only thing you can do is just keep driving. The comments on social media are like, ‘Put the windshield wipers on,’” Coop said.

But with only minutes to go until he got to his destination, Coop just kept going. He says he was amazed the rat didn’t blow off the windshield or hood.

When Coop arrived at the wedding, his uninvited guest inspired screeching, but Coop himself had just one request:

“I don’t know where it went. Just don’t eat my wires,” he said in a video.

Two days later, when the wedding festivities ended, Coop found no wires chewed and no sign of the rat.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rawlen Scully
Alexandria man arrested for fatal hit-and-run in Grant Parish
More than 30 years after he was accused of killing his father, the Rapides Parish Sheriff's...
Son publicly cleared more than 30 years later by RPSO in death of his father
Mary Hajek Nugent celebrated her 100th birthday on Saturday, October 7.
Celebrating a lifetime in 100 minutes
Missing: April Washington of Marksville
The crash claimed the life of 42-year-old Brett Tibbitts of Alexandria.
Browns Bend Road crash claims the life of Alexandria man

Latest News

A driver was shocked when he saw a rat peering in his windshield. (CNN, @NYC_KB/TIKTOK, KEVIN...
Caught on camera: Rat catches ride on driver's windshield
Pineville’s Ty Sanders earned his first Farm Bureau Play of the Week honor after his big hit...
Pineville’s Ty Sanders earned his first Farm Bureau Play of the Week honor after his big hit which resulted in a nasty sack against West Monroe.
The Wildcats have put up impressive numbers this season, ranking them No. 18 in the CFB...
SPORTSNITE: The undefeated LCU Wildcats join the show to talk about their season
Early voting comes to an end
Early voting comes to an end