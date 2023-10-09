Vote for the Week 7 Cool Game of the Week

Southern Air Game of the Week
Southern Air Game of the Week(MGN / KALB / Southern Air)
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 12:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The heart of district play is underway in the high school football season as teams get ready for their Week 7 matchups.

With that being said, it’s time to vote and let the KALB crew know where we need to be for the Week 7 Southern Air Cool Game of the Week. Voting will close on Thursday, Oct. 12 at 3:30 p.m. The winner will be announced at 6 p.m. on Thursday.

