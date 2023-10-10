Alexandria man arrested in fentanyl investigation

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - An Alexandria man was arrested in a fentanyl investigation conducted by the Rapides Area Drug Enforcement Unit (RADE).

RADE said on October 4 agents identified Kenny Dewayne Piper, 35, as the suspect involved in the investigation. Agents were familiar with Piper from a previous narcotics investigation and after developing sufficient probable cause, a search warrant was obtained and conducted on Wilson Lane.

The search yielded approximately six ounces of suspected fentanyl, four ounces of suspected marijuana, Suboxone strips and several oxycodone pills with a large assortment of cash.

Piper was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center for:

Possession with intent marijuana under two and a half pounds

Possession of CDS II with intent 28 grams or more (Fentanyl)

Possession of CDS II (oxycodone)

Possession of CDS III with intent (Suboxone)

He was released the following day after posting a $71,500 bond.

Agents said their investigation is still ongoing and asked the public to submit any information to the RADE Unit.

