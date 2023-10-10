Alexandria man arrested in fentanyl investigation

(Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - An Alexandria man was arrested in a fentanyl investigation conducted by the Rapides Area Drug Enforcement Unit (RADE).

RADE said on October 4 agents identified Kenny Dewayne Piper, 35, as the suspect involved in the investigation. Agents were familiar with Piper from a previous narcotics investigation and after developing sufficient probable cause, a search warrant was obtained and conducted on Wilson Lane.

The search yielded approximately six ounces of suspected fentanyl, four ounces of suspected marijuana, Suboxone strips and several oxycodone pills with a large assortment of cash.

Piper was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center for:

  • Possession with intent marijuana under two and a half pounds
  • Possession of CDS II with intent 28 grams or more (Fentanyl)
  • Possession of CDS II (oxycodone)
  • Possession of CDS III with intent (Suboxone)

He was released the following day after posting a $71,500 bond.

Agents said their investigation is still ongoing and asked the public to submit any information to the RADE Unit.

