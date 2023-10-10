Alexandria man arrested in fentanyl investigation
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - An Alexandria man was arrested in a fentanyl investigation conducted by the Rapides Area Drug Enforcement Unit (RADE).
RADE said on October 4 agents identified Kenny Dewayne Piper, 35, as the suspect involved in the investigation. Agents were familiar with Piper from a previous narcotics investigation and after developing sufficient probable cause, a search warrant was obtained and conducted on Wilson Lane.
The search yielded approximately six ounces of suspected fentanyl, four ounces of suspected marijuana, Suboxone strips and several oxycodone pills with a large assortment of cash.
Piper was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center for:
- Possession with intent marijuana under two and a half pounds
- Possession of CDS II with intent 28 grams or more (Fentanyl)
- Possession of CDS II (oxycodone)
- Possession of CDS III with intent (Suboxone)
He was released the following day after posting a $71,500 bond.
Agents said their investigation is still ongoing and asked the public to submit any information to the RADE Unit.
Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.
Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.