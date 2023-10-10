Bengals’ OL Cody Ford reacts to Pineville High announcing jersey retirement ceremony

Cody Ford's Pineville High School jersey will be retired at halftime during Pineville's Oct. 20 game against Alexandria Senior High.
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 11:29 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - When fans think of jersey retirements, the first thing that usually comes to find is a former collegiate or pro athlete returning back to their school or franchise to see their jersey in the rafters.

However, for current Cincinnati Bengals’ offensive lineman Cody Ford, his jersey retirement will bring him back home to his roots in Central Louisiana.

Last week, Pineville High School announced that the former Rebel would have his jersey retired at the school in a special ceremony during halftime of one of the Rebels’ games.

“I hope this jersey retirement gives a little bit of light and hope to the kids that come in the future through Pineville High School,” said Ford. “I hope I inspire them, motivate them and give them dreams to follow like the people before me gave me dreams to follow.”

Since joining the league, Ford has found ways to give back to the Pineville community. During the summer, Ford puts on his annual youth football camp for kids of all ages. This past summer, Ford even held a celebrity softball event with the proceeds going towards Duffel of Dreams.

Ford will be in attendance as his former high school will retire his jersey on Friday, Oct. 20, during the Rebels’ home game against Alexandria Senior High.

