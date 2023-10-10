Cenla native shares experience residing in Israel

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Candice Richardson, a former Natchitoches Parish teacher, is sharing her experience on the ground in Israel as she is currently residing in Netanya, approximately 70 miles north of Gaza. She said she first went to Israel on her birthright trip.

“I fell in love with the country,” Richardson said. “It was 10 days, but within those 10 days, I decided that I needed to at least try to live here because the people were amazing, the culture was amazing and the connection to my Judaism was just through the roof.”

After that trip, Richardson went back to Israel in August on a fellowship and said her initial reason for going again was to teach English and connect with Israeli culture.

“The plan was to be here and teach English. I’m a teacher back home,” said Richardson. “So, it was right up my alley, I was just going to teach English, explore the country, connect to my Judaism for a year, and that was going to be it. But four days ago, everything changed.”

Now, it is a sobering experience being away from home.

“Within the first few hours on that first day, we were being told where the nearest bomb shelter was, we were being told that we had to pack go bags, which I didn’t even know what that was before the other day,” said Richardson. “And we were being told, like, worst case scenarios, best case scenarios, and just having to prepare for that.”

The conflict is a sobering realization for everyone, even back home in Central Louisiana.

“You see things like this on the news all the time, you know, that area has always been in turmoil, but it really hasn’t hit home as much as it has in the past few days,” said Reba Phelps, Richardson’s aunt.

Phelps said it did not take long for Richardson to find her calling in teaching and is proud of her being a champion for people in need.

“I know that she’s putting others before herself, which of course makes us proud, and being a selfish aunt, I would rather have her here on American soil safe, but she’s really choosing to be there for others when we really want her back home, but we totally understand her commitment,” Phelps said. “So very proud.”

For Richardson, it is finding her place in the world, even if it is not conventional.

“Now my goal is not to teach but I know for a fact that I was supposed to be here, I’m here for a reason,” Richardson said. “And I’ve been volunteering with organizations with IDF to get supplies to soldiers. I’ve been spending time with displaced children from the south and in to see the community here in Netanya we’re working like tirelessly to make sure that our troops have what they need.”

