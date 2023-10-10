Cherokee Elementary holds Pink Out Day!

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - On Tuesday, October 10, 2023, Cherokee Elementary School held a Pink Out Day to raise money for a local organization.

CHRISTUS Women’s Life Center received $800 raised by the students and faculty. They celebrated this big accomplishment with a Pink Out Pep Rally. Photos are courtesy of Andrea Henagan:

