Cherokee Elementary holds Pink Out Day!

(Courtesy of Andrea Henagan)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Oct. 10, 2023
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - On Tuesday, October 10, 2023, Cherokee Elementary School held a Pink Out Day to raise money for a local organization.

CHRISTUS Women’s Life Center received $800 raised by the students and faculty. They celebrated this big accomplishment with a Pink Out Pep Rally. Photos are courtesy of Andrea Henagan:

