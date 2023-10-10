Cherokee Elementary holds Pink Out Day!
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - On Tuesday, October 10, 2023, Cherokee Elementary School held a Pink Out Day to raise money for a local organization.
CHRISTUS Women’s Life Center received $800 raised by the students and faculty. They celebrated this big accomplishment with a Pink Out Pep Rally. Photos are courtesy of Andrea Henagan:
Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.
Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.