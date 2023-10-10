Combine operator killed in collision with train, officials say

The man killed in a crash between a combine harvester and train near Firth on Monday has been identified. (SOURCE: KOLN)
By 10/11 NOW and Andrew McMunn
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FIRTH, Neb. (KOLN/Gray News) - Nebraska officials said a man was killed in a crash involving a combine harvester and a train on Monday.

The Nebraska State Patrol said the operator of the combine, 65-year-old Benjamin Scholting, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash took place at 110th and Apple Roads at noon in Firth.

The Nebraska State Patrol said the eastbound combine passed in front of the southbound train when the collision took place.

A tow truck arrived at about 3:30 p.m. to begin working to remove the combine from the train tracks.

Officials said multiple roads near the crash site were closed during the cleanup and investigation.

Copyright 2023 KOLN via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

APD is investigating a homicide in the Culpepper area.
APD investigating Culpepper Road homicide
The crash claimed the life of 42-year-old Brett Tibbitts of Alexandria.
Browns Bend Road crash claims the life of Alexandria man
Family speaks out after child suffers bite marks from L.S. Rugg Elementary
DeSoto Parish Clerk of Court Jeremy Evans
DeSoto Parish clerk of court arrested in electioneering case
Jason St. Pierre
Principal of Walker High School requests to take leave of absence

Latest News

Honoree Fleming is seen in this family photo taken by her husband, Ron Powers.
Police search for killer after former college dean found dead on trail near campus
FILE - Former Trump Organization chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg appears during his...
Fraud trial: Trump acknowledged penthouse size at 11,000 square feet, not 30,000 he later claimed
Few details were immediately available, including the extent of the deputies’ injuries,...
2 Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies in critical condition after fire in mobile gun range trailer
Listening to America - Transgender Youth in Schools
Listening to America - Transgender Youth in Schools
Coast Guard marine safety engineers working for the Marine Board of Investigation for the Titan...
More presumed human remains recovered from submersible that imploded, killing 5, Coast Guard says