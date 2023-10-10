Crews extinguish three fires and remind residents that SWLA remains under burn ban

DeQuincy Brush Fire
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
DEQUINCY, La. (KPLC) - Fire crews responded to three separate fires near DeQuincy, Merryville, and Reeves yesterday, Oct. 9, according to the Ward 6 District 1 Fire Department.

At 2:38 a.m., Ward 6 crews were dispatched as a mutual aid agreement to assist the Reeves Volunteer Fire Department and Beauregard Parish District 2 Fire Department in combatting a structure fire on Topsy Bel Road. The structure was deemed a total loss.

Structure Fire on Topsy Bel Rd.
Structure Fire on Topsy Bel Rd.(Ward 6 District 1 Fire Department)

Around 3:00 p.m., Ward 6 crews responded to a fire near the 1000 block of Highway 389 near Merryville around 3:01 p.m. On arrival, firefighters found that a 1-acre brush fire was burning and that a small shed on the adjoining property was on fire. The blaze was quickly controlled and extinguished by crews with the DeQuincy Volunteer Fire Department assisting.

The Department of Agriculture and Forestry removed a tree that was burning and assisted by plowing a small fire control line around the burn area.

The Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office has taken over the investigation of the fire and is determining if the statewide burn ban was violated.

Brush fire on 1000 block of Hwy 389
Brush fire on 1000 block of Hwy 389(Ward 6 District 1 Fire Department)

Later that night, the Ward 6 Fire Department was dispatched to Highway 12 east of Malone Road near DeQuincy to respond to a woods fire.

On arrival, firefighters began to combat the 1-acre fire that was burning on both sides of the railroad tracks. A train had stopped on the tracks due to the fire complicating access. Crews were able to put out the fire around the train and then move it to finish putting out the fire.

The Department of Agriculture and Forestry responded and used dozers to plow fire lanes around the area.

Woods Fire on Highway 12 near Malone Road
Woods Fire on Highway 12 near Malone Road(Ward 6 District 1 Fire Department)

Local Fire Departments remind residents that all Southwest Louisiana Parishes remain under the statewide burn ban. Fires can easily start and get out of control in the current dry conditions, even after it rains. Citations can and will be issued by the State Fire Marshall’s Office for anyone breaking the burn ban.

