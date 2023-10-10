Former Pineville police chief passes away

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Pineville Police Department has announced the passing of retired Chief of Police Stanley Ray Rogers. He passed away on October 6 at the age of 84.

Chief Rogers served the City of Pineville twice. First, July 1980 through July 1981 and again from November 1997 through May 2003.

He was a veteran of the Marine Corps and Army National Guard, serving over 40 years. He also pursued a civil career as a Law Enforcement officer working for the Alexandria Police Department, Louisiana State Police, the Sheriff’s Department and retired as Chief of Police in Pineville.

Services will be held at 12 p.m., Thursday, October 12, at Hixson Brothers Funeral Home in Pineville. Burial will be in Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Ball. Visitation will be held at Hixson Brothers in Pineville from 10 a.m. until the time of service.

