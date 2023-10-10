MISSING: Nevaeh Skye Messer of Deville

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a runaway juvenile, Nevaeh Skye Messer.

Nevaeh is a 17-year-old white female with long brown hair, which she normally wears up. She has hazel eyes, is 5′4″ tall and weighs approximately 120 pounds. She is hearing impaired.

Nevaeh was last seen leaving her home at an unknown time at 1215 on Hwy 1207 in Deville on October 8. She was picked up by an unknown man, possibly named Rusten, in a white truck. She was last seen wearing camouflage leggings and a blue tank top. Her last known location is believed to be in the edge of Larto Lake in Concordia or Catahoula Parishes.

If anyone has seen or has information about Nevaeh, you are asked to contact RPSO Detective John Goulart or Detective Tim Stanley at (318) 641-6007, the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office at (318) 473-6700 or local law enforcement.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.