MISSING: Nevaeh Skye Messer of Deville

Nevaeh Skye Messer
Nevaeh Skye Messer(Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a runaway juvenile, Nevaeh Skye Messer.

Nevaeh is a 17-year-old white female with long brown hair, which she normally wears up. She has hazel eyes, is 5′4″ tall and weighs approximately 120 pounds. She is hearing impaired.

Nevaeh was last seen leaving her home at an unknown time at 1215 on Hwy 1207 in Deville on October 8. She was picked up by an unknown man, possibly named Rusten, in a white truck. She was last seen wearing camouflage leggings and a blue tank top. Her last known location is believed to be in the edge of Larto Lake in Concordia or Catahoula Parishes.

If anyone has seen or has information about Nevaeh, you are asked to contact RPSO Detective John Goulart or Detective Tim Stanley at (318) 641-6007, the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office at (318) 473-6700 or local law enforcement.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

APD is investigating a homicide in the Culpepper area.
APD investigating Culpepper Road homicide
The crash claimed the life of 42-year-old Brett Tibbitts of Alexandria.
Browns Bend Road crash claims the life of Alexandria man
Family speaks out after child suffers bite marks from L.S. Rugg Elementary
DeSoto Parish Clerk of Court Jeremy Evans
DeSoto Parish clerk of court arrested in electioneering case
Jason St. Pierre
Principal of Walker High School requests to take leave of absence

Latest News

Bond amount set for woman tied to former LPSO deputy rape case
DeSoto Parish Clerk of Court Jeremy Evans
DeSoto Parish clerk of court arrested in electioneering case
Woods Fire on Highway 12 near Malone Road
Crews extinguish three fires and remind residents that SWLA remains under burn ban
Authorities release identities of suspects following police chase that ended near Vinton
Authorities release identities of suspects following police chase that ended near Vinton