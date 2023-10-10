New principal announced for Bolton

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish School Board has announced Jenifer Scott as the new principal for the Bolton Academic & Performing Arts Magnet School.

Scott has previous experience in opening the Rapides Virtual Program and Rapides Academy, along with leading as principal of Phoenix Elementary and Rapides Academy.

Scott will now transition to planning for the 2023-2024 school year at Bolton. She will also assemble her administrative team.

RPSB announced in August that Bolton will move forward with the magnet school, starting with 6th - 8th graders from Rapides Academy to Bolton next school year, with the school staying 6th through 12th for one year, before taking in Pre-K through 5th graders from Phoenix Magnet Elementary the following year, eventually closing Rapides and Phoenix Magnet.

