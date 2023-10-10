Region 6 Mass Flu Vaccination Events

(KALB) - Below is a list of upcoming mass flu vaccination events in the Region 6 area of Cenla. Participants should bring their insurance card and a valid form of ID. Each regional parish health unit will provide onsite FLU immunizations from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Though there will be no COVID vaccinations provided at the drive-thru clinics, those in need of a COVID-19 vaccine may show up to any one of the health units below if they are uninsured or have no insurance.

Vernon Parish Health Unit - Friday, October 13 - 406 Fertitta Blvd. Leesville, LA 71446

Avoyelles (Marksville) Parish Health Unit - Wednesday, October 18 - 657 Government St. Marksville, LA 71351

Catahoula Parish Health Unit - Friday, October 20 - 200 Third St. Jonesville, LA 71343

Rapides Parish Health Unit - Friday, October 20 - 5604 B. Coliseum Blvd. Alexandria, LA 71301

LaSalle Parish Health Unit - Friday, October 20 - 1673 N. Second St. Jena, LA 71342

Avoyelles (Bunkie) Health Unit - Tuesday, October 24 - 406 Walnut St. Bunkie, LA 71322

Concordia Parish Health Unit - Wednesday, October 25 - 905 Mickey Gilley Ave. Ferriday, LA 71334

Grant Parish Health Unit - Wednesday, October 25 - 340 A. Webb Smith Dr. Colfax, LA 71423

Winn Parish Health Unit - Thursday, October 26 - 301 W. Main St. #101 Winnfield, LA 71483

