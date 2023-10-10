US Postal Service proposes new, higher prices for 2024

The U.S. Postal Service wants to raise prices once again.
The U.S. Postal Service wants to raise prices once again.(PxHere)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 8:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The U.S. Postal Service wants to raise prices once again.

The proposed new rates include a 2-cent increase in the price of a first-class mail forever stamp from 66 cents to 68 cents.

There will be no change to the additional ounce price of 24 cents.

Prices would also go up for special services products, such as certified mail, post office box rental fees, money order fees and the cost to purchase insurance when mailing an item.

The Postal Service says their prices are among the most affordable in the world.

The Postal Regulatory Commission still must review the price changes first.

If approved, the new prices would take effect Jan. 21.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

APD is investigating a homicide in the Culpepper area.
APD investigating Culpepper Road homicide
The crash claimed the life of 42-year-old Brett Tibbitts of Alexandria.
Browns Bend Road crash claims the life of Alexandria man
Family speaks out after child suffers bite marks from L.S. Rugg Elementary
DeSoto Parish Clerk of Court Jeremy Evans
DeSoto Parish clerk of court arrested in electioneering case
Jason St. Pierre
Principal of Walker High School requests to take leave of absence

Latest News

President Joe Biden delivers remarks on student loan debt forgiveness, in the Roosevelt Room of...
Biden interviewed as part of special counsel investigation into classified documents
Palestinians inspect the rubble Abu Helal family in Rafah refugee camp, Gaza Strip, Monday,...
Israeli military official says death toll from Hamas attack rises above 1,000
Some consumers say they'll be cutting back on buying sweets for this Halloween.
Some say they’ll spend less on Halloween candy this year, citing inflation
FILE - Former Trump Organization chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg appears during his...
Donald Trump’s civil fraud trial resumes with ex-CFO Allen Weisselberg on the witness stand
Bruiser is anxious to shed is antlers.
Bruiser the elk is in his yearly grumpy mood, community advised to steer clear