APD investigating shooting on 4th Street

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on October 10 in the 3700 block of 4th Street.

APD responded to a report of a shooting victim being treated for non-life-threatening injuries at a local hospital around 3:30 p.m.

This is currently an ongoing investigation.

If anyone has any information about this incident or any other type of crime in the Alexandria area, please contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at (318) 441-6416, or APD Dispatch (318) 441-6559. You may also email information to detectives at: APDDetectives@cityofalex.com.

For a cash reward, call Crime Stoppers of CenLa at (318) 443-7867. The Crime Stoppers P3 Tipster App can also be downloaded to leave tips and get a claim number for a cash reward at www.p3tips.com/community/mobile.

