Billy Perkins enters Year 2 as LSUA WBB Head Coach

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The first year for the LSUA Women’s Basketball team under head coach Billy Perkins ended on a strong note.

The Generals finished the regular season winning nine out of their last 12 games as the team capped off their first winning record in Red River Athletic Conference play since the 2019-2020 season.

As Coach Perkins enters another year in the program bringing back an experienced core, the expectation is to finish over .500 for the season and another deep run in the conference tournament.

“That momentum is easily carried over when you know the focus and the end goal of what we are doing,” said Perkins. “Having these returners come in, they are focused and willing to do what we ask them to do. They’ve done a good job to stay the course and be ready to go for this season.”

One of those key returners coming back for the Generals is senior guard Dannah Martin-Hartwick. The All-Conference performer put up over 12 points a game a season ago and also had the last-second shot to beat rival Louisiana Christian at home. With another off-season down, she has the confidence to have the green light to take just about any shot on the floor.

“Whatever shot I was going to take in the game, I had to practice it,” said Martin-Hartwick. “Whether that was two steps in front of the half-court line, I was practicing that shot. I really think just repetition and muscle memory have really been a big factor in being able to get my shot off and being able to shoot off balance.”

LSUA will open up the 2023-2024 season on the road at Southern University of New Orleans on Saturday, October 28, at 3 p.m.

