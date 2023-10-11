Confirmation hearing for interim NOPD Superintendent Kirkpatrick happening Wednesday

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Around 9 a.m. on Wednesday (Oct. 11), the New Orleans City Council will begin the first-ever confirmation process for the next police chief.

Anne Kirkpatrick is the mayor’s choice but will have to get the approval of the council before it’s official.

Council members will question Kirkpatrick on a variety of topics before deciding if she’s the right person for the job. This is going to be the first hearing of its kind after the City Council approved the new process last year. In the meantime, Annie Kirkpatrick has already started implementing her game plan.

In a one-on-one with Fox 8, Kirkpatrick says that trust will need to be earned and she plans on doing that by getting out into the community, meeting people, and showing them her ideas to make this city safer.

During the first stage of her hearing today, council members will have the ability to ask Kirkpatrick questions that will go from 9 a.m. to noon.

Those topics will include recruitment, deployment, organizational restructuring, crime-fighting strategy, and where the department stands on the consent decree.

Kirkpatrick is no stranger to working with consent decrees.

The City of Oakland, where she was formerly the chief, was under one for more than 20 years.

She says she’s met with the federal judge overseeing the case and wants to stay in compliance when it comes to constitutional policing.

She says she still hopes to get out from under the consent decree over the next two and a half years.

Kirkpatrick says she sees positives in the department right now with more recruiting and violent crime stats dropping and wants to continue moving in the right direction but says much more needs to be done to get officers to stay.

The first stages of the confirmation hearing start at 9 a.m. in city council chambers and the council is expected to officially vote next Thursday.

