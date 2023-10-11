‘I just had a gut feeling to go home’: Baton Rouge man leaves Israel hours before brutal terrorist attacks

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge man visiting Israel was fortunate enough to leave the country just hours before the brutal terrorist attacks.

Former Louisiana Insurance Commissioner James “Jim” Brown was in Israel on a spiritual mission trip for 10 days.

Brown was planning to extend his trip to meet up with two friends who were also visiting Jerusalem, but Brown decided to go back home.

“I had a premonition just to go there in the first place, but I also had a premonition that maybe it was time to come home,” said Brown. “I just had a gut feeling to go home, but I can’t explain why.”

Brown left on Wednesday, Oct. 4, and missed the attacks by about 18 hours.

“I made it out in less than a day before the missiles started coming, and the missiles landed in Jerusalem very close to where I was staying,” said Brown.

Brown made it home, but his friends, Lee and Bubba Lewis, are still in Israel waiting to get back home.

Brown said the two are safe and are anxiously waiting for flights to resume so they can return to Baton Rouge.

“They are still in Israel, and I don’t know when they’ll get out,” said Brown.

The magnitude of the attack by the Hamas terrorist group is hard for many to put into words and comprehend, even for some faith-based leaders.

Barry Weinstein, Rabbi of the Unified Jewish Congregation of Baton Rouge, compared the ambush attack to the Holocaust.

“I’m devastated by the brutality of this invasion,” said Weinstein. “It goes back beyond 9/11, as horrific as that was, but it reminds me of my studies of the Holocaust. In terms of people’s homes being invaded and people being outright murdered for no reason other than they are Jewish.”

Weinstein was last in Jerusalem about 8 years ago and has family living in the war zone.

This includes two nephews in the Israeli military.

“They are well, they are safe, but where they live, they can hear the rockets from Gaza going over their cities,” said Weinstein.

Weinstein believes it will take years for Israel to recover.

“Hashem, God, will be a loving God for Israel and will help bring Israel through,” said Weinstein.

Weinstein shared interest in holding a community meeting to offer support to Israel.

