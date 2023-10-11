Lady Demons picked 7th in preseason poll

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - The NSU women’s basketball team made an appearance at the Southerland Conference media day with head coach Anna Nims and senior guard Jiselle Woodson.

The last time the Lady Demons took the hardwood, they suffered a tough 79-66 loss to Texas A&M - Commerce in the 2023 Southerland conference tournament quarter-final, after Woodson had a career night, scoring 32 points off seven threes.

With multiple post players returning from injury, and an experienced backcourt in Woodson and senior guard, Sharna Ayers, the Lady Demons expect to not only clean up their record on the road where they went 1-13 last season, but also look to have their first winning season since 2015-16.

