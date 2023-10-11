NSU Demons picked 5th in Southland standings

KINDER, La. (KALB) - Coming into this season, Northwestern State Head Coach Rick Cabrera was tasked with rebuilding his entire roster. So, he took a gamble on 13 new players who are currently filling his roster, some on the Juco level and some on the Division I level. He said those are the ones who fit his system.

One of them is Justin Wilson, the South Carolina state transfer who he took to Southland Conference Media Day. Both of them said they are pretty confident going into this season.

“Our guys have been competing like no other,” Cabrera said. “Because you have 13 new guys, you don’t have any starters. You guys have to earn your keep, and they have been after it, and I love it. The goal knowing you had to replace a whole team is to get older guys who have been in the trenches of Division I and also college basketball. In junior college, you have to be rugged. You got to have some toughness in you to survive that, and that is what we did we have, a couple of good freshmen that kind of fit that tough mode and talented mode.”

“I got Bralen Bush, my guard, his IQ is high. For me to come in, he has the frontcourt IQ, and I have the backcourt IQ. We got the young dudes. They listen, and they are willing to learn. I think that will help take us to the next step,” Wilson said.

They said the biggest challenge has been able to gel together and be able to get that chemistry as each of them has never played together before.

“They do play together but just playing together on a consistent basis, making the right plays, making the right reads when adversity hits and how to react to it. It has been a challenge, but it is expected,” Cabrera said. “It is not a surprise. We just have to keep chopping wood and getting better at that.”

“Practice at 10…not going to lie, I am probably at the gym at 8,” Wilson said. “I’m not going to lie, I am yelling, I am not quiet. I am like, ‘Hey, let’s go, let’s get some money.’”

Wilson said every single day he gets more excited as the season is just 26 days away.

The Demons will tip off their season in Prather Coliseum against Dallas Christian on November 6.

