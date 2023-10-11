‘Pressure is privilege’: LSUA MBB Coach Dimario Jackson understands the expectations for his program

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - For anyone who follows NAIA basketball, LSUA has been a staple of success ever since becoming a program a decade ago.

Under longtime coach Larry Cordaro, the Generals went 224-50 over nine seasons while making the NAIA National Tournament eight times and even an appearance in the national championship game in 2018. Cordaro would step down during the offseason, and for the first time in program history, LSUA began its search for a new head coach.

Dimario Jackson was eventually named the head coach in what is his first collegiate head coaching position. He takes over an LSUA program that missed out on the national tournament for the first time in school history a year ago, but he said he understands the expectations are to win games immediately.

“Pressure is privilege,” said Jackson. “Expectation is what we desire to be. Honestly, I’m not taking a job that does not have expectations. I’m not taking a job that does not have pressure because that means you have an expectation.”

At Tuesday’s Midday Madness event, the student body had the chance to meet Coach Jackson and the rest of the 2023-2024 Generals. One of the returners from last year’s squad is All-Conference First Team selection Kashie Natt, who averaged over 13 points and nearly seven rebounds per game a season ago.

Natt was an explosive burst of energy for LSUA last year on the offensive and defensive end and his team described him as having a motor that is always running.

“He is one of my favorite teammates to ever play with,” said Generals’ guard Jason Perry II. “His energy just lights the whole team. He can shoot and get rebounds. He is a very athletic guy with a smart IQ. He’s just a guy you want to have on your team at the end of the day.”

The Generals begin their season at home on Friday, Oct. 27, against John Melvin. Tip-off is set for 11:30 a.m.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.