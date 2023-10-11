Southland Conference Commissioner Chris Grant speaks on future of the conference
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 9:56 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
(KALB) - Southland Conference Commissioner Chris Grant spoke with Mary-Margaret Ellison during basketball media day about expanding the conference, seeing the fruition of the conference succeeding on the national level and along with what is to come involving conference tournaments for baseball and softball.
