Suspects arrested in Alexandria burglary investigation

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - Two suspects have been arrested in a burglary investigation from Alexandria.

The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office began an investigation into a burglary of a business in the 500 block of North 16th Street in Alexandria. It was learned the incident happened between October 7 and October 9.

The suspect, identified as Mitchell Godwin, 39, of Pineville, appeared to have attempted to steal more items from the business on October 10.

Godwin traveled into Pineville, where he was stopped by Pineville Police, who detained him until RPSO arrived.

The stolen items from the business were located and Godwin was placed under arrest. It was also learned he committed the original burglary and those stolen items were also recovered. He was charged with two counts of simple burglary, two counts of criminal conspiracy, criminal damage to property less than $1,000 and two counts of obstruction of justice. Godwin remains in jail at the time of this release being held on a $25,000 bond.

Another suspect, Matthew Dupont, Jr., 39, of Alexandria, was also arrested for allegedly assisting Godwin. He was charged with two counts of contempt of court, two counts of criminal conspiracy and accessory after the fact. Dupont, Jr. remains in jail at the time of this release being held on a $50,000 bond.

Sheriff’s Detectives say their investigation is still ongoing and additional charges are possible. If anyone has any information pertaining to this investigation, they are asked to contact Detective Justin Burch (318) 473-6727.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.