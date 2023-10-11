Vernon authorities seek suspect for credit card theft

VERNON PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office is seeking assistance from the public in identifying the person in the photos above.

VPSO said this person is responsible for the theft of a credit card from a vehicle parked at a church during a funeral.

Anyone with information relating to the identity of this person should contact Detective Marie Carter at 337-238-1311.

