Vernon authorities seek suspect for credit card theft

(Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VERNON PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office is seeking assistance from the public in identifying the person in the photos above.

VPSO said this person is responsible for the theft of a credit card from a vehicle parked at a church during a funeral.

Anyone with information relating to the identity of this person should contact Detective Marie Carter at 337-238-1311.

