Attorney request Madison Brooks’ cellphone for evidence in case

Casen Carver, one of the 4 men charged in the Madison Brooks case, and his attorney Joe Long are requesting evidence he says could possibly benefit his client.
By Chris Rosato
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 6:32 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Casen Carver, one of the four men charged in the Madison Brooks case, and his attorney Joe Long are requesting evidence he says could possibly benefit his client.

Carver, who was 18 at the time, is charged with principal to third-degree rape, meaning someone was present but did not take part in the alleged crime. In the coroner’s autopsy of Brooks, he mentions signs of anal trauma. Carvers’ attorney says it’s their right to get to know the origin of that injury.

“The defense, us, asked for the last 72 hours of Madison brook’s cellphone data. We know from other things that my client certainly did not cause any injury to Madison brooks. So, we are entitled then to find out if someone other than the defendants caused this injury,” said Long.

The state pushed back, arguing they did not have a right to her cell phone data or her sexual history. The judge, however, ruled in favor of carver.

“They made a plethora of arguments, the judge denied all of their arguments and ruled in our favor today,” Long continued.

Carver is not the only one asking for Brooks’ cellphone data. Desmond Carter, who was 17 at the time and was charged with first and third-degree rape, and his attorney are asking for it as well.

Carver will appear back in court next month while Carter will be back in court in December.

