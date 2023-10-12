Big Ben of the Tigers’ Den: Bienvenu had TD, INT and 10 tackles against LaSalle

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - St. Mary’s Ben Bienvenu put on an impressive performance in the Tigers’ district matchup against LaSalle, as he had three catches for 91 yards, a touchdown, an interception and 10 tackles.

“He is big for us on defense and on offense,” said Tigers’ quarterback Mixon Bankston. “When you have a guy like that, you know you are going to win a lot of games, and you are going to win them by a large margin. He is our guy, and he knows that.”

Bienvenu is averaging around 10 tackles per game.

“He is the guy that we can give the ball to in the backfield and in the slot and know that anytime you give it to him it can be a house call,” said Tigers’ head coach Aaron York. “Defensively, on film, you can see, he is there to make the tackle. Ben is doing it all right now for us.”

Close to this time last year, the game Bienvenu loved to play was quickly taken from him, as he was in a serious car accident that sidelined him for the rest of the season. For months he went through physical therapy not knowing if would put on the number six again.

“I was basically immobile for a while, and I couldn’t imagine hitting someone full tilt with four broken vertebrae in my neck,” said Bienvenu. “It was crazy. The day I went to see the doctor, I was nervous. I was like is this really it? I am on the fence, but then I got the clear sign. I was just so thankful, and God’s grace is the reason I am here.”

Coming into his last season as a Tiger, Bienvenu did everything it took to get back to the player he wanted to be, and the setback made for an immaculate comeback.

“He is a fighter, and he is a trooper,” said Bankston. “He will do anything to get back out here, I knew there wasn’t anything he couldn’t overcome.”

“I think what he went through, the adversity that he went through last year, made him realize don’t take what you have for granted,” said York. “A lot of kids don’t get second chances after going through what he went through, and I think he realized I have been given this opportunity let me make the most of it.”

From catching passes to rushing into the endzone to averaging 10 tackles per game, the 6′3 tight end and linebacker has caught the eyes of college coaches all over.

“This summer I picked up seven offers,” said Bienvenu. “I picked up four, then three throughout the season, so it has been a testimony of what God can do to you in your life.”

For his strength and dedication to return to the field even stronger, Ben Bienvenu is this week’s ACA Athlete of the Week.

