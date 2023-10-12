Cleco’s open discussion raises concerns over carbon capture sequestration

LENA, La. (KALB) - On October 11, Cleco hosted an open discussion at Northwood High School on the specifics of carbon capture sequestration. Just a few minutes down the road, Cleco has a project in the works to bring carbon capture technology to its Boyce power plant. In April 2022, Cleco introduced Project Diamond Vault.

Cleco’s Project Diamond Vault aims to retrofit Brame Energy Center’s Madison 3 Unit with carbon capture technology. Cleco said it would capture 95 percent of emissions from fossil fuel-burning facilities and store them underground in saline formations.

At the open meeting held at Northwood High’s cafeteria, an educator and engineer presented what carbon capture sequestration even is and how it can play a role in helping to keep energy cost-effective. However, there were concerns.

“Would we be having this conversation right now if the federal government wasn’t subsidizing this carbon sequestration?” an audience member said.

Many in the audience raised questions about how this project will impact them.

“I just don’t see that this is being safe down the line. I mean right now maybe, but we’re talking about millions of years of this stuff being in the ground. That’s my grandkids and great great grandkids that I’m thinking about,” said another audience member.

Dr. Mark Zappi is the director of the Energy Institute of Louisiana and gave a presentation on the pros and cons of carbon capture sequestration. He said while the project is very controversial, he claims carbon capture sequestration will benefit Central Louisiana.

“Well, I think it’s a good thing because first of all, it gives us a method to manage our carbon dioxide, and second it’s based on technology that’s been around since the 70s,” Zappi said. “When you look at this overall process, it’s utilizing technology that’s been around for a long time, so it’s proven technology.”

For Zappi, his goal as an educator and engineer is to keep people informed about safer ways to use carbon.

“For me as an engineer and as an educator, and as somebody that comes in there as a non-bias, it means a lot to me to sit with the community and answer their questions, look at their concerns, and I learn a lot from them,” said Zappi. “What are their concerns? What can I do to do a better job of explaining things?”

Zappi said while he is not part of Cleco, he believes carbon capture sequestration will not involve increased utility rates. Cleco has also maintained that they do not expect any rate increases.

