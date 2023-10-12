NSU Demons still in search of their 1st win

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - It is the battle of the real NSU as Northwestern State will travel to Nicholls State this weekend, but before the 0-5 Demons focus on winning the trophy, they must fight the battle within.

The Purple Swarm has made progress throughout six weeks, but they have not been able to collectively play well throughout four quarters.

“Our guys get amped up when they get backed up, the big thing has been the explosive plays,” said Demons’ head coach Brad Laird.

In the last six weeks, Northwestern State’s defense has given up 176 points, many of them coming from long drives.

“Seeing what is in front of us,” said Former Many Tiger and current Demons’ defensive back Cadillac Rhone. “We have to be 1-0 each week, and we can’t worry too much about the past. We can look back on it, but we just have to focus on what is in front of us.”

Another battle from within that the Demons’ are fighting with is inconsistency and the lack of points on offense, as no one has become their primary weapon along with not having a solid quarterback to help fight the battle.

”We are just not able to convert, and that is one thing that once we are able to convert and get into the endzone more consistently, I think we will see more points and see wins because of that,” said Demons’ tight end Chance Newman.

Northwestern State has only found the endzone seven times in six weeks with just 42 points. The Demons’ offense has struggled on third downs and being able to break out to make big plays.

”Quarterius has come on the last few weeks,” said Laird. “You look at third downs, we have been able to sustain drives, but we have to score points. At the end of the day that is what matters, and we have to continue to work on that. The guys understand how big of a game it is, and they understand that since 2018, there has only been one team go through this conference undefeated.”

The Demons currently hold the rights to the NSU trophy, and if they would like to hold on to it, they will have to be clicking on all cylinders against a Nicholls team that is 2-0 in conference play,

Northwestern State will kick off at Nicholls on Saturday, October 14, at 3 p.m.

