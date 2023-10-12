NSU student dies from gunshot wounds on University Parkway

(MGN)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - The Natchitoches Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened around 1:08 a.m. Thursday morning (Oct. 12) in the 3800 block of University Parkway.

NPD arrived at the scene after a report of gunshots in the area. They found the victim, Ronald Caldwell, 21, of Manor, Texas, suffering from several gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead by the coroner’s office as a result of his injuries.

Dr. Marcus D. Jones, President of NSU, provided the following statement:

This investigation is ongoing and the Natchitoches Police Department will release more details as they become available.

If you would like to report suspicious activity please contact the Natchitoches Police Department at (318) 352-8101 or if you have additional information in regards to this investigation please contact Detective Shermaria Lewis at (318) 357-3914. Remember all information given shall remain confidential.

