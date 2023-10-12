NSU student dies from gunshot wounds on University Parkway

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - The Natchitoches Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened around 1:08 a.m. Thursday morning (Oct. 12) in the 3800 block of University Parkway.

NPD arrived at the scene after a report of gunshots in the area. They found the victim, Ronald Caldwell, 21, of Manor, Texas, suffering from several gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead by the coroner’s office as a result of his injuries.

Dr. Marcus D. Jones, President of NSU, provided the following statement:

It is with great sadness that I announce the passing of one of our current students, Ronnie Caldwell Jr. Ronnie was a talented junior business administration major from Austin, Texas. Ronnie’s dedication to the community was truly inspiring, as evidenced by him spending the summer coaching a local youth baseball team, teaching those children the values of competition and sportsmanship. During these difficult times, I extend my deepest condolences and offer my prayers to Ronnie's family and friends. The entire NSU community shares in your grief and sorrow. Counseling and support services are available to all students, faculty, and staff who may need them. While we mourn the loss of Ronnie, let us also honor and celebrate his life. Ronnie will forever be cherished as a beloved member of the NSU family.

This investigation is ongoing and the Natchitoches Police Department will release more details as they become available.

If you would like to report suspicious activity please contact the Natchitoches Police Department at (318) 352-8101 or if you have additional information in regards to this investigation please contact Detective Shermaria Lewis at (318) 357-3914. Remember all information given shall remain confidential.

