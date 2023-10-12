Rapides Parish Fair returns near LSUA

By KALB Digital Team
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 6:54 PM CDT
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - It is time for rides, popcorn and turkey legs! The Rapides Parish Fair is in full swing.

The Mighty Thomas Carnival is once again appearing at the parish fair, which is happening now through Sunday, October 15, right by LSUA.

The bustling traveling show provides thrilling rides, fun games and tasty carnival treats to the fair.

The fair is also an opportunity for local kids in 4H and FFA to show livestock in competitions like the beef cattle show, dairy show and many others.

“A lot of these kids grew up on a farm, some of them don’t, they just have animals. But, they learn a lot of life lessons dealing with animals,” said Jimbo Thiels, chairman of the fair association. “You learn how to accept responsibility and be responsible for your animal’s health and well-being, and you learn how to treat them, you learn how to treat people and how to get along with people and compete with people. It’s really a lot of life lessons that you can learn.”

Thursday is date night at the fair, where two can ride for the price of one admission with a date night sticker.

For more information on how you can get tickets and the hours of the fair, CLICK HERE.

