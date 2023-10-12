RPSO investigating theft on H Strange Road

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying two suspects in a theft and trespassing investigation.

On October 11, deputies responded to H Strange Road in Lecompte in reference to trespassing and theft. The complainant advised that large equipment batteries were taken, as well as the game camera that they use to monitor the property.

(Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office)

Photographs from the camera revealed two white men in a Nissan pickup with an LED light bar across the front and what appears to be a toolbox or dog box in the bed of the truck.

If anyone has any information or can identify these suspects, they are asked to contact RPSO Detectives at 318-473-6727 or the main office at 318-473-6700.

For a cash reward, call Crime Stoppers of Cenla at 318-443-7867. The Crime Stoppers P3 Tipster App can also be downloaded to leave tips and get a claim number for a cash reward at //www.p3tips.com/community/mobile/ Crime Stoppers is a private non-profit organization. Crime Stoppers is not a law enforcement agency.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.