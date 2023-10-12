RPSO investigating theft on H Strange Road

(Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying two suspects in a theft and trespassing investigation.

On October 11, deputies responded to H Strange Road in Lecompte in reference to trespassing and theft. The complainant advised that large equipment batteries were taken, as well as the game camera that they use to monitor the property.

(Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office)

Photographs from the camera revealed two white men in a Nissan pickup with an LED light bar across the front and what appears to be a toolbox or dog box in the bed of the truck.

If anyone has any information or can identify these suspects, they are asked to contact RPSO Detectives at 318-473-6727 or the main office at 318-473-6700.

For a cash reward, call Crime Stoppers of Cenla at 318-443-7867. The Crime Stoppers P3 Tipster App can also be downloaded to leave tips and get a claim number for a cash reward at //www.p3tips.com/community/mobile/ Crime Stoppers is a private non-profit organization. Crime Stoppers is not a law enforcement agency.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

APD investigating shooting on 4th Street
Ronald Caldwell
NSU student killed in University Parkway shooting
Suspects arrested in Alexandria burglary investigation
Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has resigned, a school...
High school teacher suspended for her OnlyFans page has resigned, superintendent says
Alexandria man arrested in fentanyl investigation

Latest News

The Natchitoches Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened Oct. 12 on...
NSU student killed in University Parkway shooting
In House District 24, Mayor Clarence Beebe of Hornbeck is looking to unseat incumbent State...
2023 Election: Race for House District 24
In House District 24, Mayor Clarence Beebe of Hornbeck is looking to unseat incumbent State...
2023 Election: Race for House District 24
NSU Safety Ronnie Caldwell was found fatally shot Thursday morning, Oct. 12.
NSU mourns the loss of junior safety Ronnie Caldwell