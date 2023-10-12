Small plane crashes in cane field in St. Mary Parish, officials say

Plane Crash graphic
Plane Crash graphic(AP)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PATTERSON, La. (WVUE) - A small plane crashed in a cane field Thursday (Oct. 12) near the Patterson Airport.

The St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office says the call came in around 3:25 p.m.

Details were limited, other than the plane crashed in a cane field near the airport, which is on Hwy. 182 near Zenor Road, just off of Hwy. 90. It is unknown if the plane was departing or arriving, how many passengers were on board, or if there were any injuries.

A local radio station, KQKI 95.3 FM was streaming live from the scene and reported heavy black smoke that was extinguished.

Check back for updates.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

APD investigating shooting on 4th Street
Ronald Caldwell
NSU student killed in University Parkway shooting
Suspects arrested in Alexandria burglary investigation
Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has resigned, a school...
High school teacher suspended for her OnlyFans page has resigned, superintendent says
Alexandria man arrested in fentanyl investigation

Latest News

RPSO investigating theft on H Strange Road
The Natchitoches Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened Oct. 12 on...
NSU student killed in University Parkway shooting
In House District 24, Mayor Clarence Beebe of Hornbeck is looking to unseat incumbent State...
2023 Election: Race for House District 24
In House District 24, Mayor Clarence Beebe of Hornbeck is looking to unseat incumbent State...
2023 Election: Race for House District 24