St. Mary’s vs Peabody voted Week 7 Cool Game of the Week

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The fans have spoken and the Week 7 Southern Air Cool Game of the Week will feature a rare, late-season non-district battle between St. Mary’s and Peabody.

The Tigers (5-0) come into this game as one of just three schools left undefeated from Central Louisiana, joining Jena and Bunkie. Meanwhile, year two in the Harry Coleman system has started off strong for the Warhorses who are 4-2 on the season.

Peabody will look to give St. Mary’s their first loss in the regular season since Week 1 of last year. Meanwhile, St. Mary’s aims to keep the ball rolling against a Peabody team that they beat 58-6 last year in Natchitoches.

While the game will not count for district standings, it could be a crucial power ratings game for both teams as the playoffs are just over a month away.

Live coverage from the Week 7 Cool Game of the Week will begin on Friday, Oct. 13, at 6 p.m. on News Channel 5. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

