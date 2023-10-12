Volunteer medic organization helping wounded in Israel, receives help from Cenla Jewish Federation

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - As the attacks in Israel continue, a volunteer group of medics continues to respond to violence they have never witnessed before.

Gavy Friedson is the director of international emergency management for United Hatzalah, a non-profit based in Israel, providing free, emergency response with the help of volunteer medics.

When he boarded a plane early Saturday morning in Israel, headed for the U.S. on what he would later find out was one of the last flights out of Israel, he had no idea the acts of warfare that would unfold behind him.

“We’ve always been preparing for a full blown-out war. Nobody expected it to happen this week,” said Friedson.

In an instant, a meeting scheduled months in advance with the Cenla Jewish Federation about his non-profit’s mission turned into a sobering call for help.

“These volunteer medics, 7,000 strong, resilient, men, women, all walks of life, are responding to save lives and are on the front lines and need all the help that they can get,” said Friedson.

Since 2006, United Hatzalah has responded to emergency situations across Israel by way of an app. Their medics, responding via boat, helicopter, ATV, e-bikes and even an ambucycle, uniquely fitted with equipment necessary to stabilize a patient. They respond within 90 seconds of an emergency, time that cannot be wasted now that they are encountering victims of warfare both the country and the medics have not seen in recent memory.

“As a nation that lost six million plus in the Holocaust, and we always vowed to never again, this is happening right now,” Friedson said. “We as EMS professionals are able to put the politics aside and respond to any human life. Seeing what we’re seeing, these pictures coming out of Israel, my colleagues are sending me things you can’t even share because it’s so unbearable brutal, barbaric, that it’s just heartbreaking.”

The same could be said for Myer Kaplan, a lay leader at B’nai Israel Synagogue in Alexandria.

“This hurts deeply when something like this happens,” said Kaplan.

As stories from friends and family in Israel pour in, Kaplan learned of a good friend, who went to college at Louisiana Christian University in Pineville and taught his kids Hebrew, is now one of more than 300,000 Israeli soldiers called up.

“He sends me images of him and his brother putting on their uniform, getting in their cars, and now they’re leaving their family. A picture of them hugging their wives and leaving,” explained Kaplan. “I mean 380,000 people called up. Who hasn’t been affected? Either you know someone who’s been killed. You know someone who knows someone. And then every family is sending a loved one down south.”

Pictures on their minds and people in their prayers as the Jewish community heard from Friedson at a banquet Tuesday night, donating money toward the purchase of a new ambucycle for their organization. Their heavy thoughts remain as they go to synagogue on Friday.

“Coming here, it’s solidarity,” said Kaplan. “People coming together with similar things that they’re thinking about, the same faith, their concerns, talking about it, what they saw on the news today. I think that helps people tremendously.”

On the front lines, the solidarity in helping the helpless, moving the United Hatzalah’s mission forward in the face of profound bloodshed.

”Our medics are obviously just incredible heroes. I mean, to put everything aside, to leave their families, to go out there and to literally dodge rocket fire with thousands of rockets to do whatever they can to help save a person’s life, a fellow stranger, a fellow neighbor, anybody, anyone they can, to really just get there in those first minutes that matter most,” said Friedson. “This is what life and humanity and human rights are really all about.”

