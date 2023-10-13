Burn ban lifted in Allen Parish

Allen Parish Police Jury
Allen Parish Police Jury
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
OBERLIN, La. (KPLC) - The Allen Parish Police Jury has announced that the parish has now chosen to opt out of the voluntary statewide burn ban.

In a letter to the Louisiana Department of Forestry and Agriculture, the parish says the amount of brush and wood fires in the area has been reduced following recent rainy conditions. After receiving numerous requests to restart regular burns, the parish will now be rescinding the burn ban.

Officials remind residents that while the burn ban has been lifted, they should still be careful and exercise caution when burning materials or land.

