Juvenile accused of setting latest of 3 arson fires at same house

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Fire Department has made an arrest for arson at a house that has been set on fire three times in the past few weeks.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department responds to a house fire Thursday, Oct. 13, on Eaton Street. (Baton Rouge Fire Department)

The juvenile faces simple arson charges for a house fire set on Thursday, Oct. 12, at 2860 Eaton Street, according to the fire department.

Officials said flames were coming through the roof of the vacant house when firefighters arrived at the scene around 11:45 p.m.

Some crews safeguarded neighboring homes from the flames while other teams worked to bring the house fire situation under control within 15 minutes, officials explained.

Fire investigators, who examined the scene after the fire was contained, determined the fire was intentionally set, leading to the juvenile’s arrest, according to the fire department.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department responds to a house fire Thursday, Oct. 13, on Eaton Street. (Baton Rouge Fire Department)

Investigators said they are working to see if this fire is connected to two other fires that firefighters previously responded to at the same address on Sept. 20 and Sept. 21.

