Juvenile accused of setting latest of 3 arson fires at same house

The Baton Rouge Fire Department has made an arrest for the latest arson at a house that has...
The Baton Rouge Fire Department has made an arrest for the latest arson at a house that has been set on fire three times in the past month.(Baton Rouge Fire Department)
By Raley Pellittieri
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 10:04 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Fire Department has made an arrest for arson at a house that has been set on fire three times in the past few weeks.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department responds to a house fire Thursday, Oct. 13, on Eaton Street.
The Baton Rouge Fire Department responds to a house fire Thursday, Oct. 13, on Eaton Street.(Baton Rouge Fire Department)

The juvenile faces simple arson charges for a house fire set on Thursday, Oct. 12, at 2860 Eaton Street, according to the fire department.

Officials said flames were coming through the roof of the vacant house when firefighters arrived at the scene around 11:45 p.m.

Some crews safeguarded neighboring homes from the flames while other teams worked to bring the house fire situation under control within 15 minutes, officials explained.

Fire investigators, who examined the scene after the fire was contained, determined the fire was intentionally set, leading to the juvenile’s arrest, according to the fire department.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department responds to a house fire Thursday, Oct. 13, on Eaton Street.
The Baton Rouge Fire Department responds to a house fire Thursday, Oct. 13, on Eaton Street.(Baton Rouge Fire Department)

Investigators said they are working to see if this fire is connected to two other fires that firefighters previously responded to at the same address on Sept. 20 and Sept. 21.

RELATED: Double arson investigation underway in Baton Rouge

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ronald Caldwell
GoFundMe account made for Northwestern State football player Ronnie Caldwell
Ira Latham, a father of four Higley Unified School District students, spins around to show the...
Dad strips down at school board meeting to make ‘clear argument’ about dress code
NSU Safety Ronnie Caldwell was found fatally shot Thursday morning, Oct. 12.
NSU mourns the loss of junior safety Ronnie Caldwell
RPSO investigating theft on H Strange Road
The Rapides Parish Fair near LSUA in Alexandria, La. on October 12, 2023.
Rapides Parish Fair returns near LSUA

Latest News

Emergency lights
Man stopping for coffee injured after shooter opens fire outside gas station
Marlina Harris
Suspect arrested for shooting at boyfriend in Lee Street, Texas Avenue area
The Rapides Parish Fair near LSUA in Alexandria, La. on October 12, 2023.
Rapides Parish Fair returns near LSUA
It is time for rides, popcorn and turkey legs! The Rapides Parish Fair is in full swing.
Rapides Parish Fair returns near LSUA