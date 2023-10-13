KALB Pick ‘Em: Predicting Week 7 winners

KALB predicts the winners from the best games around Cenla
KALB predicts the winners from the best games around Cenla(KALB)
By Dylan Domangue, Mary Margaret Ellison and Nigel Dyson
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Before your school’s football team heads out for their Friday night game in Week 7, check to see if our KALB Sports team is predicting them to pull out a victory this week.

As the playoffs inch closer and closer, Mary Margaret still holds a lead over the rest of the sports team in her weekly picks at 23-9 overall. Dylan Domangue is still in second at 20-11, while Nigel Dyson has some ground to make up at 19-12.

KALB’s Bulletin Material will feature game and score predictions from our sports team on the best games in the area.

Southern Air Cool Game of the Week: St. Mary’s vs Peabody:

  • Dylan’s Pick: St. Mary’s 40-18
  • Mary Margaret’s Pick: St. Mary’s 42-28
  • Nigel’s Pick: Peabody 28-24

Ouachita vs ASH:

  • Dylan’s Pick: ASH 42-28
  • Mary Margaret’s Pick: ASH 38-35
  • Nigel’s Pick: Ouachita 35-30

Leesville vs Deridder:

  • Dylan’s Pick: Leesville 32-20
  • Mary Margaret’s Pick: Leesville 35-28
  • Nigel’s Pick: Leesville 24-6

Franklin Parish vs Tioga:

  • Dylan’s Pick: Franklin Parish 28-16
  • Mary Margaret’s Pick: Tioga 40-22
  • Nigel’s Pick: Tioga 21-6

Winnfield vs Many:

  • Dylan’s Pick: Many 28-20
  • Mary Margaret’s Pick: Many 32-28
  • Nigel’s Pick: Many 42-35

