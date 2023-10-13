KALB Pick ‘Em: Predicting Week 7 winners
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Before your school’s football team heads out for their Friday night game in Week 7, check to see if our KALB Sports team is predicting them to pull out a victory this week.
As the playoffs inch closer and closer, Mary Margaret still holds a lead over the rest of the sports team in her weekly picks at 23-9 overall. Dylan Domangue is still in second at 20-11, while Nigel Dyson has some ground to make up at 19-12.
KALB’s Bulletin Material will feature game and score predictions from our sports team on the best games in the area.
Southern Air Cool Game of the Week: St. Mary’s vs Peabody:
- Dylan’s Pick: St. Mary’s 40-18
- Mary Margaret’s Pick: St. Mary’s 42-28
- Nigel’s Pick: Peabody 28-24
Ouachita vs ASH:
- Dylan’s Pick: ASH 42-28
- Mary Margaret’s Pick: ASH 38-35
- Nigel’s Pick: Ouachita 35-30
Leesville vs Deridder:
- Dylan’s Pick: Leesville 32-20
- Mary Margaret’s Pick: Leesville 35-28
- Nigel’s Pick: Leesville 24-6
Franklin Parish vs Tioga:
- Dylan’s Pick: Franklin Parish 28-16
- Mary Margaret’s Pick: Tioga 40-22
- Nigel’s Pick: Tioga 21-6
Winnfield vs Many:
- Dylan’s Pick: Many 28-20
- Mary Margaret’s Pick: Many 32-28
- Nigel’s Pick: Many 42-35
