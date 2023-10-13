Suspect arrested for shooting at boyfriend in Lee Street, Texas Avenue area

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is investigating a domestic violence incident.

On October 13, around 1:20 a.m., APD responded to the Lee Street and Texas Avenue area in reference to gunshots. It was determined that Marlina Harris, 27, fired several gunshots into a vehicle, driven by her boyfriend, who was fleeing the scene.

Harris was arrested and charged with one count of attempted second degree murder. She was booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center. Her boyfriend was not injured.

This is currently an ongoing investigation.

If anyone has any information about this incident or any other type of crime in the Alexandria area, please contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at (318) 441-6416, or APD Dispatch (318) 441-6559. You may also email information to detectives at: APDDetectives@cityofalex.com.

For a cash reward, call Crime Stoppers of CenLa at (318) 443-7867. The Crime Stoppers P3 Tipster App can also be downloaded to leave tips and get a claim number for a cash reward at www.p3tips.com/community/mobile.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.