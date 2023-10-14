2023 5th Quarter Week 7 Scores

(KALB) - View the final scores below:

5A Scores

Captain Shreve 32 Natchitoches Central 24 Ouachita Parish 10 ASH 35 Pineville 6 Ruston 48

4A Scores

Franklin Parish 16 Tioga 20 St. Mary’s 21 Peabody 39 Grant 6 Neville 41 Leesville 28 DeRidder 22

3A Scores

Bolton 6 Jena 52 Bunkie 58 Buckeye 41 Caldwell Parish 34 Marksville 6

2A Scores

Avoyelles 6 Menard 13 Rosepine 48 Pickering 0 Lakeview 14 Red River 68 Winnfield 0 Many 49 Mamou 8 Oakdale 47

1A Scores

Logansport 60 Northwood-Lena 0 Montgomery 19 LaSalle 12 Delhi 48 Block 24

