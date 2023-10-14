2023 5th Quarter Week 7 Scores

By Dylan Domangue, Mary Margaret Ellison and Nigel Dyson
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 10:16 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KALB) - View the final scores below:

5A Scores

Captain Shreve32Natchitoches Central24
Ouachita Parish10ASH35
Pineville6Ruston48

4A Scores

Franklin Parish16Tioga20
St. Mary’s21Peabody39
Grant6Neville41
Leesville28DeRidder22

3A Scores

Bolton6Jena52
Bunkie58Buckeye41
Caldwell Parish34Marksville6

2A Scores

Avoyelles6Menard13
Rosepine48Pickering0
Lakeview14Red River68
Winnfield0Many49
Mamou8Oakdale47

1A Scores

Logansport60Northwood-Lena0
Montgomery19LaSalle12
Delhi48Block24

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ronald Caldwell
NSU student killed in shooting, roommate arrested
Ira Latham, a father of four Higley Unified School District students, spins around to show the...
Dad strips down at school board meeting to make ‘clear argument’ about dress code
Marlina Harris
Suspect arrested for shooting at boyfriend in Lee Street, Texas Avenue area
NSU Safety Ronnie Caldwell was found fatally shot Thursday morning, Oct. 12.
NSU mourns the loss of junior safety Ronnie Caldwell
RPSO investigating theft on H Strange Road

Latest News

Mary Margaret Ellison previews tonight's Game of the Week: St. Mary's vs Peabody!
Game of the Week Preview: St. Mary's vs Peabody
KALB predicts the winners from the best games around Cenla
KALB Pick ‘Em: Predicting Week 7 winners
Highlights from the high school matchup between Avoyelles and Menard on October 12, 2023.
Highlights: Avoyelles vs Menard
Highlights from the high school football matchup between Bolton and Jena on October 12, 2023.
Highlights: Bolton vs Jena