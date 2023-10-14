2023 5th Quarter Week 7 Scores

(KALB) - View the final scores below:
5A Scores
|Captain Shreve
|32
|Natchitoches Central
|24
|Ouachita Parish
|10
|ASH
|35
|Pineville
|6
|Ruston
|48
4A Scores
|Franklin Parish
|16
|Tioga
|20
|St. Mary’s
|21
|Peabody
|39
|Grant
|6
|Neville
|41
|Leesville
|28
|DeRidder
|22
3A Scores
|Bolton
|6
|Jena
|52
|Bunkie
|58
|Buckeye
|41
|Caldwell Parish
|34
|Marksville
|6
2A Scores
|Avoyelles
|6
|Menard
|13
|Rosepine
|48
|Pickering
|0
|Lakeview
|14
|Red River
|68
|Winnfield
|0
|Many
|49
|Mamou
|8
|Oakdale
|47
1A Scores
|Logansport
|60
|Northwood-Lena
|0
|Montgomery
|19
|LaSalle
|12
|Delhi
|48
|Block
|24
