Vote for the Farm Bureau Week 7 Play of the Week

By Dylan Domangue, Mary Margaret Ellison and Nigel Dyson
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 12:05 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Friday the 13th certainly provided some tricks and treats in Week 7 of the high school football season.

From trick plays to treats for both the offense and defense, Cenla athletes once again put on a show.

With the poll below, vote for your favorite plays. Voting ends Sunday at 5 p.m. The winner will be revealed Sunday on Sportsnite.

Quiz Maker

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ronald Caldwell
NSU student killed in shooting, roommate arrested
Ira Latham, a father of four Higley Unified School District students, spins around to show the...
Dad strips down at school board meeting to make ‘clear argument’ about dress code
Marlina Harris
Suspect arrested for shooting at boyfriend in Lee Street, Texas Avenue area
NSU Safety Ronnie Caldwell was found fatally shot Thursday morning, Oct. 12.
NSU mourns the loss of junior safety Ronnie Caldwell
RPSO investigating theft on H Strange Road

Latest News

2023 5th Quarter Week 7 Scores
Highlights from Week 7 of 5th Quarter in 2023.
2023 5th Quarter Week 7 Highlights
The top plays from Week 7 of 5th Quarter in 2023.
2023 5th Quarter Week 7 Plays of the Week
Mary Margaret Ellison previews tonight's Game of the Week: St. Mary's vs Peabody!
Game of the Week Preview: St. Mary's vs Peabody
KALB predicts the winners from the best games around Cenla
KALB Pick ‘Em: Predicting Week 7 winners